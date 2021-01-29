Mary Lou Stills, 83, of the South Greene community, passed away peacefully Wednesday at her home after a lengthy illness of Dementia.
She attended Houston Memorial Church as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by her children: Bobby Scott Jr and his fiancée, Gail, Ruth Schoger, Allison and Jerry Flynn Jr, Robin Crouch, Donna and Danny Cutshall, and Joseph Stills and his fiancée, Tamera Morris; grandchildren: Michelle Scott, Bobbie Ott, Kimberly Scott, Denise Repp, Jeff Schoger, Ray Schoger, Mike Scott, Jerry Flynn III, Christina Flynn, Jacob Flynn, Amber Crouch, Katie Karban, Haden Cutshall, Heather McFall, whom she helped raise, Taylor Hale, Ashley Singleton annd Kaleb O’Connell; great-granchildren: Emily Long, Isaac Repp, Jeffrey Schoger Jr, Vivian Schoger, Oliva Ashton, Bella, Autumn, Jacob, Cain, Taylor, Hannah, Charlie Jr, Connor, Alexus, Madison, Waynie, and Jeremy; sisters and a brother-in-law: Kathy Allen, Eileen Bonvissuto, and Karen and Al Ballweber; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Bill and Phyllis Montagu, John and Joan Montagu, Tom and Carolyn Montagu, Pat and Cheryl Montagu, and Jim Montagu.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Bobby Joe Stills; a daughter: Lisa McFall; infant twin granddaughters: Kristen and Nicole Flynn; her parents: William and Virginia Montagu; sisters: Alice Montagu and Peggy Carpenter; and a brother: Bob Montague.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Leonard Cutshaw officiating.
Family and friends are ask to meet at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the graveside service at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Flynn Jr, Jerry Flynn III, Jacob Flynn, Haden Cutshall, Danny Cutshall and Timmy Cutshall.
The family expressed a special thanks to Caris Hospice, Cheree Darnell, Tiffany Ricker, Adel Hensley, Debbie Cutshaw, Kaylee Weems, Erin Brinkley, Julia Johnson, Linda Manis, Leanna Neas, Cathy Cutshaw, Crystal Bowlin and Teresa Sellers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.