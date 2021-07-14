Mary Louise Kelley Moore, of the Ottway community, passed away peacefully Monday.
Mrs. Moore was born in 1934, the first of four children born to Anna Fay Hughes and Barnette Kelley.
She was a member of Union Free Will Baptist Church and attended as long as her health permitted. She loved reading her Bible, working in her flowers and watching the birds outside her window. She loved God and her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Louise retired from Philips Consumer Electronics (Magnavox) in 1996.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Ralph Jackson Moore; a sister: Genevieve Malone; a brother: Paul Kelley; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: LeeRoy and Gladys Moore, Billie and Dollie Moore, and Don Moore; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Robert “Bob” and Mayme Moore.
Survivors include two daughters: Debra Deweese and Anna Bishop, both of the Ottway community, with whom she enjoyed spending her spare time. She has four grandchildren: Crystal and Jeff Lindsey of Talbott, Amanda “Mandi” Deweese and her fiancé, Chad Reaves, and Bryan Bishop and his companion, Stephanie Cox, all of the Ottway community, and Joshua and Lindy Deweese of Jackson; five great-grandchildren: Kadynce Hope Deweese-Aiken, Kathlena Lourene Deweese, Rhett Hudson Lindsey, Miliana Quinn Deweese and Kelsey Isabela Bishop; and her constant companion: Lil Man.
She leaves her sisters to remember and cherish all the fond memories of their childhood years together, Shirley and Claud Hurd and Shelby Johnson, both of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Viola Moore of Ottway; many nieces and nephews; her church family; and special friends: Carolyn Booker and Joe Carter.
The Moore family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 3 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Gibson and the Rev. Kevin Casteel officiating.
Interment will follow in the Mountain Valley Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Bishop, Joshua Deweese, Phillip Kelley, Jeff Kelley, Dalton Kelley, Logan Moore, Jerry Headrick and Bobby Moore.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Union Free Will Baptist Church.