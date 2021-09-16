MORRISTOWN — It is with profound sadness that the family of Mary Louise “Lou” Bowlin announces her passing Monday at the age of 66 years old.
She was born Dec. 12, 1954
She was preceded in death by her parents: Joe and Mary Smelcer; her stepmother: Bernita Smelcer; her husband: Lewis “L.C.” Bowlin; brothers: David and Clifford (Wayland) Smelcer; and three infant sisters.
She is survived by and will be lovingly remembered by her stepchildren: Debbie (Donnie) Pearson, Dwayne (Rhonda) Bowlin and Cindy (Duane) Adams; stepgrandchildren: April (Terry) Graham, Michael (Brandi) Pearson, Shane (Sherry) Pearson, Jessica (Andy) Quinton, Derek Seal and Caleb (Wynter) Randolph; step great-grandchildren: Seth (Damon) Graham, Haley, Kobe, Harley, Dustin, Justin and Austin Pearson, Addie and Adalynn Seal, and Ayken Randolph; brothers-in-law: Junior Cowan and Eddie Bowlin; sisters-in-law: Elaine Smelcer, Joyce Smelcer, Ellen Tolliver, Mary Fish, Maggie Thomas, Judy Koker and Vicia Sensabaugh. She will also be dearly missed by special family friends: James Randolph and Jean Hinkle; along with several nieces and nephews; as well as extended family and friends.
The family expresses a special thanks to Caris Hospice Care and everyone at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Mayes Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Mayes Chapel with the Rev. Lonnie Knight officiating.
Friends and family will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mayes Mortuary to go in procession to Hamblen Memory Gardens for an 11 a.m. graveside service.