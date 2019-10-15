Mary Louise McLain, 95, of Chuckey, passed away Monday at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
She was a member of Chuckey United Methodist Church.
She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Jerry and Brenda McLain, of South Carolina; a daughter-in-law: Becky McLain, of Morristown; nine grandchildren: Dagny and Glenn McAmis, Jimmy and Heather McLain, Eddie McLain, Chuck and Cathy Cutshall, Jaime and Dean Sinard, Jeff and Cathy McLain, Todd McLain, Trey and Kim Plowden, and Jennifer and Steve Boatwright; 17 great grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold McLain; her parents: William and Mary Thompson; a son: Jack McLain; an infant son: James McLain; and 8 brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Michael Washington, the Rev. Randall Emmert, and the Rev. Paul Ragon officiating.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Chuckey Community Cemetery.
