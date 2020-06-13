Mary Mae Duncan, of Morristown, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Greeneville Community Hospital East in Greeneville, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Lee and Maggie Mae Brown and brother, Junior C. Brown.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Mae Duncan; daughters, Cassandra S. Duncan, Elizabeth N. Duncan, Lana K. Duncan and Makala Duncan; grandchildren, Todd (Cynthia) Duncan and Josh Duncan; great-grandchildren, Nick and Jayden Duncan, Acoya and Holly Duncan, Wesley Frazier; brothers, Harold Brown and Ronnie Brown and many other loved ones and host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home. Graveside services are planned for 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, in Hamblen Memory Gardens.
Allen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.