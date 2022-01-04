Mary Moease Shipley, 69, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at her home.
She retired from TI Automotive Group and drove a bus for Greene County Schools for 10 yrs.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Jerry and Haven Taylor; two daughters and sons-in-law: Cynthia and Matthew Jennings, and August and Wayne Rutledge; grandchildren: Hanna, Jacey and Karsyn Taylor, Nicholas and Devin Jennings, Tyler and Henry Sexton, Isaac and Jerry Long, Katelyn Rutledge, Alexis Shipley, and Miranda and Cayden Shelton; two brothers and asister-in-law: Jim Trusty, and Robert (Rita) Trusty; two sisters: Wanda Arnold, and Joyce Johnson; a brother-in-law: Bobby Britton; a sister-in-law: Bernice Trusty; and several nieces, nephews and cousins including a special cousin: Danny Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 23yrs: Cecil Shipley; her mother: Nora Trusty; her father: Ward Trusty; a brother: Gary Trusty; and a sister: Linda Britton.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession.
Pallbearers will include Tyler Sexton, Devin Jennings, Nicholas Jennings, Isaac Long, Jerry Long, Matt Willett, Kevin Willett, and Bob Trusty.
Honorary pallbearers will include Matthew Jennings, Wayne Rutledge, Jeffrey Johnson, Chuck Johnson, Laura McAmis, Nora Ann Bowser, Kim Morgan, Christy Fowler and Becky Thompson.
The family expresses a special thanks to Dr. Charles Montgomery and his nurses, Dana and Rachel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.