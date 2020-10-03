JONESBOROUGH — Mary Nell (Broyles) Bales died peacefully Wednesday at Four Oaks Health Care in Jonesborough.
Born May 4, 1930, Mrs. Bales, who was the daughter of Horace and Jenny Broyles, was preceded in death by her husband: R.K. “Pinky” Bales; and two of her children: Kathy (Bales) Byrd and R. Kenneth “Ken” Bales Jr.
She is survived by her daughter: Jane (Bales) Turner; and four grandchildren: Shannon M. Turner, Jennifer (Brian) Schlomer, Justin Byrd and and Bryan (Amira) Byrd; four great-grandchildren: Tessa and Brixan Schlomer, and Carson and Bentley Byrd; and a special niece: Betty Joyce Martin.
Her life will be celebrated in a small, private family ceremony. A public visitation will be Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bulls Gap First United Methodist Church, PO Box 66, Bulls Gap, TN 37711; or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 (jdrf.org).