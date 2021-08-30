Mary Nell Tolliver Gentry, 77, died Sunday at Mission Hospital.
A native of Greeneville, Tennessee, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Bonnie Morelock Tolliver.
She was a former manager of the Smokey Mountain Diner and The Trail Cafe.
She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gentry was preceded in death by a son: Darryl Gentry; a granddaughter: Samantha Thomas; three sisters; and eight brothers.
Mrs. Gentry is survived by her husband of 55 years: Harold “Cotton” Gentry of Hot Springs, North Carolina; a daughter: Karen (Rodney) Connor; and a granddaughter: Nicole (Sam) Stewart, all of Hot Springs; great, grandchildren: Brooklyn and Ace Stewart; and a sister: Marilyn Harris of Greeneville.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Madison Funeral Services. Funeral Services for Mrs. Gentry will follow at 7 p.m. in Madison Chapel conducted by the Rev. Greg Warren.
Burial will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condonlences may be sent to www.MadisonFH.com.