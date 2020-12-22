Mary R. Brown, 92, of Cross Anchor community, passed away Sunday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
Mary was a member of Cross Anchor Presbyterian Church for many years. She was a retired employee of Plus Mark.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Mike and Rhonda Brown; granddaughter: Hollie Backberg and her spouse: Kenneth Backberg; three very special great-grandchildren: Eli Yates, Sarah Yates and Kennedy Backberg; sisters: Madge Britton and Betty Taylor; brother and sister-in-law: Jim and Geraldine Pierce; and brother-in-law: Gary Brown. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Mary was a daughter of the late James and Rose Pierce and was preceded in death by her husband: Wayne Brown; her daughter: Lisa Gray; a brother: Paul Pierce; two sisters: Helen Jones and Alma Jean Pierce; brothers-in-law: Jack Britton and Minnis Taylor; and a sister-in-law: Nancy Brown.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at noon in Cross Anchor Cemetery, with the Rev. Sam Smith officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Friends may come by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home Wednesday from 10-11 to sign the register.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Williams, Joe Jones, Ronald Jones, Dale Jones, Mark Britton, Chad Malone, Eli Yates, Kenneth Backberg, Mike Hopson and Josh Freshour.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lynn Yates, Terry Britton, Calvin Weems, Danny Weems, Roger Brown, Ken Brown, Tim Myer and Steve Taylor.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.