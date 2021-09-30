Mary Riddle Walker, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a homemaker and former employee of Magnavox.
She attended faithfully at God’s Church as long as her health permitted.
Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years: Lee Walker; two sisters: Kate Jones and her husband, Max, and Eva Johnson, all of Greeneville; two brothers: Jay Riddle and his wife, Patsy, of Greeneville, and Herman “Sonny” Riddle and his wife, Joyce, of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Mary Anne Riddle; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a daughter of the late Willie and Zollie Nanny Riddle. Mary was preceded in death by two brothers: Lester Riddle and Chester Riddle; and one sister: Martha Burkey.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Donald Lynn Swatzell officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Andy Roberts and Dr. Anil Tumkur.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 292 Danny Thomas Lane Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
