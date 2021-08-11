Mary Ruth Bettis, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Friday afternoon of injuries received in an automobile accident on the 107 Cutoff.
She retired from the retail industry.
She attended Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Susan Arwood, and Richard and Belinda Arwood; three grandchildren: Andrew Arwood, Casey Arwood and Alaina Arwood; one great-grandson: Levi Arwood; and special childhood and lifelong friends: Dorothy Humphreys and Wanda Myers.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Conley Bettis and Mary Ethel Bettis; and her former husband and father of her sons: Hubert Lloyd Arwood.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Tammy Greene officiating.