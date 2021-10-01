Mary Ruth Perkins Moore, 90, of Pearl Street, passed away Monday morning at her home.
She was a retired certified nursing assistant and personal caregiver.
She was a lifelong member of Tates Chapel United Methodist Church, where she attended faithfully until declining health prevented her from attending. “Momma Mary” loved her Pastor and her church family.
She is survived by her sister: Emma Perkins; four daughters: Annette White, Brenda and Willie Anderson, Valerie Moore, and Kemma Moore and Jesse Wells; two sons: Eric Moore and Pam Lane, and Zachary Moore; a very loving and dedicated granddaughter: Dea Moore and fiancé Marcus Cameron; two other granddaughters: Monica and Elder Joe Winston of Durham, North Carolina, and Tamara and Cedric Harris; nine grandsons: Dustin and Christy Moore, Barry Moore, Elliott Moore and Bobbi Fuleki, Ben Merriweather and Brooks Franklin, Darrell and Annie Moore, Zacharie Wells, Tyrone Miller, Chad Moore, and Spencer and Elisha Moore; 25 great-grandchildren; a special nephew: Michael Anderson; several other nieces and nephews that she loved; special friends: Beatrice Arnett, Patricia Elmore and Tonya Gillespie; and very special neighbors: Bryant and Nikki Harris, and Joan Stover.
She was a daughter of the late Benjamin Harrison Perkins and Evelyn Hamilton Perkins. She was preceded in death by her husband: James Earl Moore Sr.; two sons: Jamie Moore and Spencer Moore; a sister: Bernice Anderson; a brother: Harrison Perkins; and a son-in-law: Dennis White.
The family expresses a thank you to her caregivers, Nikki Harris and Bobbi Fuleki for their excellent care, which allowed her to remain in her home until the end, and to the Rev. Sandra Johnson and the Tate Chapel Church family for your visits, phone calls and cards. The family would also wish to acknowledge the many acts of love and kindness shown in this time of bereavement with deep appreciation.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Sandra Johnson officiating. The family requests everyone attending to please wear masks and adhere to COVID protocols.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tate Chapel UMC, c/o Zerudia Rogers, 145 N. Sunset St., Greeneville, TN 37743.