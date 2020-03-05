Mary Sue Cox, 77, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Laughlin Healthcare Center with her family and friends by her side.
She was known for her friendly and outgoing personality and bright smile.
Sue retired after 31 years of service from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
She attended Limestone Free Will Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
Survivors include her husband: David E. Cox; one son: Quentin Dee Taylor; one stepson: Perry Lynn Cox; one stepdaughter: Teresa (Tony) Gregg; four stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; four sisters: Charmie Ann Stevens, Nancy Griffin and Lila (Jeff) Hux, all of Greeneville, and Carol Morgan of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Doyle Bert Morgan and Iva Mae Beals; a brother: Tommy Rueben Morgan; and an infant brother.
The family expressed a special thanks to the nurses staff of the west wing of Laughlin Healthcare Center.
The family will receive friends from 4–7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Friday evening in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Tim Roach officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 1:15 p.m. Saturday to go in procession to Harris Memorial Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.