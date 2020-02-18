Mary Sue “Dude” Laws, 88, of the Greystone community, passed away Saturday at her home.
She was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, which she loved and attended as long as her health permitted. She was known for her many pies for the Lord’s Acre sale, and throughout the community. Her reputation for pie-making is unsurpassed.
“Dude” had a never-ending love and devotion for God, family and friends, especially her grandchildren of whom she was known as “Nanny.” Favorite pets were Bandit, Blackie, Chloe and Katie.
Her many interests included vacationing at the beach, camping with Bud and family, bluegrass, clogging and in her younger days traveling with her many friends. Dude acquired her love of singing from a musical heritage from both sides of her family and activity, practiced it with her family trio, her singing cousins, and in her church, and is now a part of the music of heaven.
Mary Sue worked 45 years at Magnavox and loved to make biscuits and pies for her Magnavox family. After retirement, she stayed home to care for grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loved and adored every minute of it.
Her devotion and love she gave as Mama, Nanny, sister, aunt and friend will be sadly missed but never forgotten. “We love you Nanny!”
Survivors include one daughter: Kathy Lawing; two sons and daughters-in-law: Benny and Jeanne Laws, and Kevin and Lynette Laws, all of Greeneville; grandsons: Brendon Lawing and his wife, Karen, and Jack Lawing, all of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Jacit Lawing, and Jake and Jesse Lawing; a sister: Wanda Jennings and her husband, Reed; a brother: Joe Harrison (always by her side); sisters-in-law: Agnes Harrison and Retha Hopson, a special niece and caregiver: Carolyn McCaslin; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years: Arvil E. “Bud” Laws; her parents: Lamon and Ruth Harrison; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Jetta Ree and Roy Hopson, Denta and Everette Whitson, and Wilma Harrison; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ruben and Ted Harrison, and Leon Harrison; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jr. and Roma Lee Reaves, Jr. and Fostine Williams, Raven Hopson, and Alice Faye and J.C. Collins; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Charlie and Pearl Laws.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Gethsemane United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jerry Hopson and the Rev. Tracey Jones officiating. The body will remain at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home until time for the services at the church.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brendon Lawing, Josh Lawing, Jake Lawing, Jesse Lawing, Jaci Lawing, Jeff Jennings, Robin Harrison, Zahnnie McCaslin and Daniel McCaslin.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Rev. Lynn Mercer, Genevieve Harrison, Chasity Burdine, Carl Jackson, Jerry and Susie Keys, the singing cousins, nieces and nephews, bluegrass friends, Terry Whittenburg, and Gethsemane and Greystone UMC Churches.
The family expressed special thanks to Laughlin Healthcare Center and Amedysis Home Health.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.