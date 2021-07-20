Mary Sue “Susie” Ricker, 63, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at her home.
She was employed by the American Calendar Company.
Susie is survived by her husband: Bobby Ricker; one daughter and son-in-law: Misty and Jason Hunt of Knoxville; one son: Josh Ricker of Mosheim; two grandchildren: Lexi Hunt and Bianca Ricker; two brothers: Sam Metcalf of Chuckey and Junior Metcalf of Illinois; and many other beloved family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Charlie Metcalf and Disa Johnson; and her brother: Raymond “C” Metcalf.
Susie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and she never met a stranger. To know her was to love her, and she was described as a “second mother” by many.
Her hobbies included daytrips to Harrah’s Casino, watching her backyard squirrels play, and cooking delicious meals, but the activity she loved more than any was simply spending time with her family.
She was strong in her Christian faith and enjoyed Sunday church services at Greenlawn Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. A memorial service will follow at noon in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Michael Melton officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request that donations be made in Susie’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.