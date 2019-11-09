OGDEN, UT — Beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Mary Zoe Franklin, 89, passed away Monday following a sudden stroke.
She was a retired Hill Air Force Base civilian professional and an avid bridge player.
Mary Zoe was an active member of The Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile for nearly 50 years, in Clearfield, Bountiful and Salt Lake City, Utah.
She is survived by her son: Mike; her daughter: Marilyn; and their families.
A celebration of life will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 163 West 4800 South, Ogden. Friends may visit with family Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the great room at the church.
Interment will follow in Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Boulevard.
In lieu of flowers, the Franklin family requests donations be made to the Shriners Hospital in her name.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.