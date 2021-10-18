Mason Trent Conner, 5 month old baby of Greeneville, passed away on Thursday at his home.
He is survived by his parents: Dylan Trent Conner and Taylor Goodman; 5 sisters: Trinity Conner, Lynli Conner, twin sister: Posiely Conner, Zoey Campbell, and Zola Campbell; grandparents: Donald & Julie Conner, Conrad & Amy Goodman; aunts & uncles: Christopher & Kimberly Glass, Brandon & Hannah Conner, Daniel & Susan Conner, Seth Conner and Megan Armstrong, Jenna Conner and Bret Norton; great grandparents: Amos Hensley, Helen Goodman, Harold Goodman.
He was preceded in death by an aunt: Kayla Goodman; great grandmother: Mary Hensley.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Jeffers Funeral Services at Afton from 5-7 p.m. The graveside service will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. David Greene officiating.
The pallbearers will be Brandon Conner, Daniel Conner, Seth Conner, and Chris Glass.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.