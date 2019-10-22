Matilda Myers, 86, of West Allen’s Bridge Road, Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was the retired owner of Cato Fashions and also retired from Ball Brothers Furniture, which became Heilig-Meyers Furniture.
Mrs. Myers was a member of Solomon Lutheran Church.
She was a member Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star.
She loved to tend flowers inside and out.
Survivors include her husband: Gene Myers; son and partner: Jeff Myers and David Dalrymple of Cary, North Carolina; grandson and his wife: Bradley and Tina Myers of Greeneville; brother and sister-in-law: Freddie and Kathleen Solomon of Greeneville; sister: Neddia Bolton of Greeneville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was the daughter of the late Worley and Pauline Solomon and was preceded in death by her son, Randy Myers.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Sterling Nelson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. James Cemetery Fund, c/o Kim Neas, 2315 St. James Road, Greeneville, TN 37743; or to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.