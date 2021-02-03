Matthew Lee Randall, 36, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday.
He was a Baptist by faith.
Matt had a loving heart. He never met a stranger. He was deeply loved and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his beloved son: Matthew Gage Randall; his mother: Janet Randall; his father: Terry Randall; two brothers and sister-in-law: Joey and Cheray Randall, and Shannon and Lisa O’Dell; nieces and nephews: Skyli Randall and Lakelyn Randall; and the mother of his child and dearest friend: Whitney Foster.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Oscar and Beatrice Brown, and Hubert and Kathleen Randall; and a nephew: Peyton O’Dell.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Jessie Randolph officiating.
Interment will be Friday at 4 p.m. in Liberty Free Will Baptist Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Joey Randall, Shannon O’ Dell, Travis Constable, Dakota Constable, Justin Fillers, Sam Henley, Tom Sinks and Roger Brown.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.