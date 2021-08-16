Matthew “Matt” David Burkey, 48, of Greeneville passed away Wednesday at Laughlin Memorial Hospital.
He was a 1992 graduate of Greeneville High School.
He is survived by his son: Gage; his parents: Lynn and Debbie Burkey; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Chris and Chelsea Burkey of Charlotte, and Scott and Susan Carlin of Westcliffe, Colorado; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Amanda and Keith Finelli of Knoxville, and Megan and Brett Smith of Afton; several close nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; many special aunts, uncles and cousins; along with a dear friend: Tracy Daniels.
He was preceded in death by his biological father: Michael James Jackson; and his grandparents: Dorothy Christy and Kenneth Jackson, David Brown, Dr. Frank and Mildred Brown Fulkerson, and Alvis and Hattie Burkey.
An athlete early in life, Matt played for and supported Greeneville High School football and baseball. He was a NASCAR and dirt track enthusiast, and a loyal fan of Hendrick Motorsports and Jimmy Owens.
He worked in the automobile industry for several years, as he had a passion for cars.
Matt was kindhearted, and a loving son and brother. His son Gage was his pride and joy. His side grin will be dearly missed by all, while his Mama will miss their special finger snaps and hugs. Fly with the angels, our sweet Matthew.
Matt’s life will be celebrated privately by his family and closest friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated in his honor to the Greeneville High School football program. Donations can be made here, https://osp.osmsinc.com/GreenevilleCityTN/BVModules/ProductTemplates/Bvc2013/Product.aspx?productid=HP020-VAR5 or a check can be mailed to Greeneville High School, made payable to Greenville High School Football Program.