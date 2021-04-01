MARYVILLE — Matthew “Matt” Webster McCullough, 39 of Walland, died at home Saturday morning after twenty years of coping with Type One Diabetes.
He leaves behind two wonderful children: Colton, age seven, and Chloe, age six; and their mother: Veronica Fletcher. He also leaves his mom: Sheila Webster; his stepmother: Janet McCullough; and his father: Ken; and his aunt: Jean Blaine; and his uncle: Ken McCullough Jr. The family, including his large extended family, numerous friends and the patients he served as a nurse, will miss Matt’s ready smile and laughter.
He loved to find and collect antiques and old coins, but he most loved hugging and playing with Colton and Chloe, and they miss their daddy!
Family and friends will assemble for a private graveside service.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, is in charge of the arrangments.
