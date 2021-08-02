Matthew Ryan Meade, 40, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at University of Tennessee Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
He is survived by his mother: Nancy Meade; his father: Steve Meade and stepmother, Mindy Meade; a sister and brother-in-law: Michelle and Doug Weller; a nephew: Luka Laight; a niece: Harper Weller; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Clyde and Jeanine Meade, and George & Geneva Bowers; and a uncle: Joe Meade.
There will be no formal services.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.