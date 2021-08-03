Matthew Timothy Amos entered eternal rest Wednesday.
He is survived by his loving parents and sister, Timothy and Lorraine Amos of Greeneville, and Lorra Amos of Charleston, South Carolina; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.
Matt enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and flying his remote controlled airplanes. He loved music of all kinds, was very artistic, enjoyed wood working, and had amazing mechanical skills.
A private family service to celebrate the life of Matt was held on July 31, 2021.
“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” — Romans 8:38-39