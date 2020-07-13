Mattie Jean Collins, 87, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday morning.
She retired after 31 years of dedicated service from Magnavox.
Mrs. Collins loved all animals and enjoyed he company of many fur babies throughout her life.
Survivors include several nephews and nieces, including Donald and Stacy Arnold, and Becky and Charles McCracken; several great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as her “little girls and little boys”; her sister-in-law: Wanda Arnold, whom she loved as a daughter. Mrs. Collins had no children of her own, but was a mother and grandmother to many of her nieces and nephews. She had several special friends whom she loved as family: Kate Hamilton of Nashville, Kaneta Benbow of Indiana, Linda Britton of Afton, Mary Shipley, John and her other neighbors from Plaza Towers, and Debbie Early.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Clarence Collins; her parents: Howard Henry and Fannie Rebecca Arnold; and brothers and sisters: Paul and Annis Arnold, J.R. Arnold, and Flora Bell Teasner.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Chaplain Nathan Varnier will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
At her request, there will be no visitation.
Pallbearers will be Matt Willett, Kevin Willett, Joseph Willett, Kian McAmis and Scott Arnold.
Honorary pallbearers will be Katie Willett, Anna Willett, Amanda Willett, Laura McAmis, Chelsey Cutler, Jordan Solomon, her special buddies: Kierra Grace and Travis Willett; Amanda Daniels, Lindsey Arnold, Kaylum Daniels, Kayden Daniels and Jeremiah Daniels.
The family expressed their appreciation to the special staff of Caris Healthcare, a special thank you to Jessica, Jennifer and Courtney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.