Maurice “Mo” Charles Duval, 73, of Mosheim, went to be with the Lord Monday.
He was born on April 12, 1947 in Charlotte, NC. His family moved to Shelby, NC in 1957. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1965, and from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in Psychology. Maurice married his wife Barbara on October 19, 1974. They lived for 25 years in Charlotte, NC, then moved to Mosheim, TN. Maurice held a variety of jobs but his favorite was as a courier for Duke Energy in Charlotte.
Maurice never met a stranger. He had a great sense of humor, loved people, and talking and sharing about Jesus. He had a big heart and was always helping others in any way he could.
He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Greenville for more than 15 years.
He loved animals, especially the many dogs and cats he and Barbara had over the years.
Maurice was preceded in death by his mother: Blanche Baxter Duval; and his aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his loving wife 46 years: Barbara Duval of Mosheim; his father: Charles R. Duval of Kingsport; his brother: Mark Duval and his wife, Kathy, of Kingsport; his niece: Lauran Miller and her husband, Jonathan, of Jonesborough; his nephew: Matthew Duval of Zionville, North Carolina; his great-nephew: Mason Miller; his caring family of in-laws; and many friends.
The family expressed a thank you to the staff in ICU at Greeneville Community Hospital East for their excellent and compassionate care give to Maurice during his illness.
Because of concerns about the corona virus, there will be no formal services at this time.
Graveside services will be held later at the family plot in Fallston, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Missions Offering of Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serrel Dr., Greenville, TN 37745; Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663; or the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37743.