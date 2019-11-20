Mavis passed away at home with Hospice Care Nov 8.
She is survived by her husband: Michael G Noblot; their daughter: Kim Duff; their son: Ben Powell; five grandchildren: Daniel Hill, Grace Mays, Kara Duff, Austin Duff and Veda Noblot; five great-grandchildren: Alexis, Makenzie, Mavis, Ivey and Aaliyah; four siblings: Murrel Liverman, of Florida, and Sue Landry, Billy Liverman and Tommy Liverman, all of North Carolina; six nephews; and two nieces.
She touched the hearts and minds of all who knew here, and will be dearly missed.