Mavis R. Moody, 87, passed away December 22, 2019, at her home in Limestone.
She was born in Jonesville, Lee County, Virginia, and was a daughter of Hagan Wayne and Virgie Alta (Kleinecke) Wynn. The youngest of 6 children of whom all preceded her in death: Reba Owens; a stillborn son; sisters; Lorriane McDole, Nyla Wallen and Jesse Ilean.
She moved to Noblesville, Indiana at age 3 with her mother and two sisters, and attended Noblesville schools. She married William “Bill” in Lane, in 1947 married for 25 years and he died in 1974.
She is survived by three children: Peggy “Peg” (Michael) West of Yorktown Indiana, Brenda Kay ( David) Hatley of Afton and Richard Alan (Cyndie) Lane of Polk City Florida; nine grandchildren: Wendy, Phillip, William, Lisa, Kristen, Carla, Carrie, Craig and Stacy; 19 great-grandchildren: Kaylynne, Nathan, Alex, Carl, Sian, Angel, Tyler, Levi, Sara, Austin, Cheyenne, Trey, Grace, Ella, Hudson, Alex, Kayla, Brandon and Anthony; two great-great-grands: Savanah and Ava; several nieces and nephews; and several close friends.
She lived in Brown County, Indiana, for 2 years. She moved to Naples, Florida in 1972, married Bob Moody and he preceded in her death in 1988. They were married for 16 years. She also lived on Marco Island, Lake Wales, before retiring in Limestone in 2004.
She worked at Brockway Glass, Blocks Department Store, Curtis Engineering, Collier County Vending and Sand Dollar Sandals.
She enjoyed dancing, fishing, camping, traveling, once going cross country to visit the United States with her companion of several years, Art Canady. She was also an Indianapolis 500 race fan. She also loved spending time with her extended family.
Private services were held. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Naples, Florida, and Noblesville Indiana with her final resting place at Crownland Cemetery in Noblesville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donors choice.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
