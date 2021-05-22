KNOXVILLE — Maxie Ozelle Holland, 83, of Strawberry Plains, went to be with the Lord on Friday after a brief battle with cancer.
Ozelle was a member of Strawberry Plains United Methodist Church.
She was a graduate of Mosheim High School Class of 1955 and graduate of University of Tennessee in accounting.
Ozelle never met a stranger.
Her interests included gardening and educating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Mattie Lee Dixon.
Ozelle is survived by her husband: Hersel E. Holland; a son: Dr. Mark (Karen) Holland; and a niece: Paula Ruth Noe.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Bridges Funeral Home . The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Bridges Chapel with the Rev. Doug Jennings and the Rev. Tom Ballard officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Strawberry Plains United Methodist Church Piano Fund.
