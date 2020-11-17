Maxine Cleo Tilson Baldwin, 86, of Limestone, passed away Friday at Franklin Woods Hospital.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Mrs. Baldwin attended Limestone Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters: Sharon Edwards, of Jonesborough, Shelby (Glenn) Carter, and Sandy (Kris) Hollenbeck, both from Limestone; Son: Vaughn (Tracy) Baldwin, of Jonesborough; Grandchildren: Jason (Lori) Baldwin, Amy Edwards, Victoria Baldwin, Madison Baldwin, Damon Brown, and Darcy Hollenbeck; Great-grandchildren: Austin Baldwin, Mackenzie Baldwin, Ken King, and Zaila King; Twin sister: Mauvileen Theo ‘Bobbie’ Edwards; brothers: Ray (Charlotte) Tilson, Coy (Sammie) Tilson, and Ed Tilson; several nieces and nephews.
She was daughter of the late Orvil and Letha Tilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years: Willie Winfred ‘Wimpy’ Baldwin; Son: Larry Baldwin.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4-7PM at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton. The graveside service will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00PM in the Urbana Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Gentry officiating. Family and friends are ask to meet at the Cemetery at 1:45PM for the graveside service.
