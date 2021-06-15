Maxine Dunn (Died: June 13, 2021) Jun 15, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maxine Dunn, 81, of Walkertown Community, passed away at Sunday at Four Oaks Health Care.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Gidget Ann Babb (Died: June 6, 2021) David Lynn Cutshall (Died: June 8, 2021) Missing Jonesborough Man Last Seen Near County Line Patricia Norton Baughard (Died: June 7, 2021) Help Wanted: Employers Finding It Difficult To Fill Jobs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.