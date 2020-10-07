MOUNTAIN CITY — Maxine Funderburk, 79, of Mountain City, went to be with her Lord Friday at The Waters of Roan Highlands.
Maxine was born March 9, 1941, to the late Theodore and Lula Timbs in Carter County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband of 56 years: Roy “Pete” Funderburk; a son: Roy Funderburk; sisters: Margaret Timbs Range, Janice Timbs Fisk, Glenda Timbs Bellamy and Frances Timbs Collins; brothers: Wade Timbs and Lonnie Timbs; and a nephew: David Fisk.
Maxine was a wonderful lady who was loved by all that knew her. During her life, she took care of many people and always had a way of making everyone feel special.
Maxine was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters: Beverly R. Watkins and Theresa J. Kimbrell; a sister: Charlotte Ward Pennell; grandchildren: Dillion Jr, Denny, Jessica, Chrissy, Danny Jr., Roy III and Stephen; 10 great-grandchildren; special nieces: Shirley Harrison and Rhonda Shuford; a special nephew: Charles Collins; six others nieces; four nephews; and several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 12:45-1:30 p.m. Thursday at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Greg Poe officiating.
Honorary pallbearer will be Jamie Grayson.
