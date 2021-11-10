Maxine Humphreys (Died: Nov. 9, 2021) Nov 10, 2021 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maxine Humphreys, widely known news broadcaster at WGRV for 61 years, passed away Tuesday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities Investigating Death Of 20-Year-Old Woman JUDD: Netflix Opens A Window On Greeneville Next Week Chris O'Brian Kirkpatrick (Died: Nov. 4, 2021) Annie Bird Cansler (Died: Nov. 2, 2021) Annie Margaret Bird Cansler (Died: Nov. 2, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.