Maxine Ramsey, 77, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a member of Solid Rock Full Gospel Church.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years: Charlie Ramsey; two daughters and sons-law: Stephanie and Roy Darnell, and Stellania and James White; granddaughters: Sierra Darnell and her fiancé, Naresh Ruparelia, and Leah White; sisters-in-law: Janette Ray and Glenda Clements; and a special cousin: Tommy Norton
She was preceded in death by her brother, R.C. Ray
The family will receive friends from 10 am until noon Saturday November. 20,2021 at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. James White officiating.
Thoughts and memories maybe shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.