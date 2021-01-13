Maybrey Shelton Gfellers, 92, a lifelong resident of the Chuckey-Horse Creek community, passed away Monday after a slow decline in overall health.
Maybrey was employed for 22 years at Greene Valley Developmental Center, where she retired as Institutional Program Director. While employed full time and mother to two sons, she completed her Bachelor of Science in Business at East Tennessee State University, inspiring other working mothers to follow in her footsteps.
Following her retirement at Greene Valley, she served as the director of Hope Hill Children’s home in Kentucky, and then as pastor of Elizabethton Church of God.
She was a lifelong member of Horse Creek Church of God where she is remembered as an inspiring Bible teacher and ordained minister. Maybrey served in leadership of the East Tennessee Campmeeting Association in Greeneville for many years and was a vital part of fundraising for the multi-ministry building, which was dedicated in 1999.
Maybrey was an enthusiastic leader who served her local church and in various state ministries, to include Tennessee Outreach Ministries and the Church of God State Executive Council. Maybrey was president of the East Tennessee Women of the Church of God (WCG) for many decades and was a member of the WCG National Board in Anderson, Indiana. She worked tirelessly to support missions at home, throughout the United States and over 29 countries around the world.
She authored a biography titled, Miles of Miracles-to God be the Glory, published in 2012. Her greatest desire was to see others come to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Maybrey served her community in leadership roles with the Horse Creek Ruritan Club, the Greene County Republican Women and the Greene County Republican Party. She served on the Greene County Board of Zoning Appeals.
Maybrey was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years: Doyle Gfellers; her parents: the Rev. Chapelle Shelton and Martha Jane Shelton; and several siblings to include: Thea Shelton, Wavel Haire Pillsbury, Donald Shelton, Herbert Shelton, Glen Shelton, Chad Shelton and Paul Shelton.
Survivors include her devoted sons and daughters-in-law: Charles and Judy Gfellers, and Neil and Eleanor Gfellers; grandchildren: Wyndi (Jeremy) Snapp, Scott (Amanda) Gfellers, Natalie (Jason) Weaver and Leslie (Chris) Branson; great-grandchildren: Marissa Snapp, Macey Snapp, Gavin Gfellers, Chase Gfellers, Carli Hamby, Chapel Weaver and Emmett Weaver; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends: the Rev. Stanley and Alma Hutchinson.
Friends may pay their respects to Maybrey from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
A private graveside service will be held at Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery with the Rev. Linda Parton officiating.
Pallbearers will be Kelsey Shelton, Phil Shelton, Randall Shelton, Robbie Shelton, Scott Gfellers, Jeremy Snapp, Chris Branson, and Jason Weaver.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Tennessee Church of God Campground Association, c/o Virginia Waddell, 500 Chuckey Ruritan Rd. S., Chuckey, TN 37641; or to East Tennessee State Women of the Church of God, c/o Judy Andies, 1070 Ripley Island Rd., Afton, TN 37616.