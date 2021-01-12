Maybrey Shelton Gfellers (Died: Jan. 11, 2021) Jan 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maybrey Shelton Gfellers, 92, of the Horse Creek community, died Monday afternoon.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin For Those Over 75 Years Old Ronnie Metcalfe (Died: Jan. 8, 2021) Rooting Out Racism In Children's Books Walter 'Kyle' Gilland (Died: Dec. 29, 2020) Hometown Heroes: David Beverly Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.