Mckyla Lea Shearer, 21, of Greeneville, passed away Friday due to an automobile accident.
She loved the outdoors, her dog: Mocha. She was a very happy person and loved to help other people. She was a very hard worker.
She is survived by her mother: Megan Gibson; brothers: Zayden Shearer and Adam McBee; her foster parents: Kendall “Papa” and Vanessa “Nessa” Jackson; a foster sister: Hannah Jackson; her grandparents: Karen Shearer, Charles “Chuck” Cromer, and Mary Bolli; and an aunt: Kayce Shearer.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Downtown.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.