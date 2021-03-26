Megan “Doodle” Butcher, 25, of Greeneville, passed away March 1.
She was an amazing and compassionate young lady. She was also a loving and caring Certified Nursing Assistant while working to further her passion for nursing.
Ms. Butcher was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
She was a loving daughter and sister.
She is survived by her mother: Barbara Butcher; her stepfather: Scott Martin; sisters: Jessica Dykes, and Kaylen and Joshua O’Neal; her grandparents: Lonnie and Katie Silvers of Limestone; a special cousin: Arielle Renee (Richard) Chevalier; and special friends: Skyler Melton and Joe Godsey.
She was preceded in death by her father: Stanley Butcher; two brothers; and her paternal grandparents: Edward and Helen Butcher.
A memorial service will be Saturday at 6 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel.
