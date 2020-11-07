Megan Gabriella Guirant, 19, of Greeneville, passed away Friday due to an automobile accident.
She is survived by her parents: Rafael and Cheryl Guirant; two brothers: Matthew Measimer and Jackson Guirant; her grandparents: Bill and Cindy Davis, and Martha Guirant; best friends: Skylar Bacon and Kendra Campbell; and an uncle: Curt Thue.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Curtis Thue, and Guillermo Guirant.
Megan was a beautiful lady and always cared for others before herself.
She loved animals and loved to draw.
A gathering of friends will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.