Megan Michelle Johnson, 31, of Greeneville, passed away early Friday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East after a lifetime of intellectual disabilities.
She attended People’s Tabernacle.
Survivors include her father: Mike Johnson; her mother and stepfather: Thelma and Tony Arwood; one brother and sister-in-law: Jeremy and Amanda Johnson; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Christina and Travis Riley, and Kayla Wilkerson; her grandparents: Lena and Paul Gillin, and Alice Harmon; aunts and uncles: Russell Johnson, Andrew Johnson, David and Debbie Tweed, Jerry and Sandra Riley, Charlene Malone, Karen Reed, and Tina and Mike Jones; several nieces, nephews and cousins; a special friend: Merle Carpenter; and her special caregivers: Jennifer Tarlton, Deanna Dixon, Kathy Coleman, Christina McQueen, Elizabeth McQueen, Misty Franklin and Crystal Bowman.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers: Sam Woods and Ashley Lee Tweed; an aunt: Linda Chappell; and an uncle: David Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. David Tweed officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Johnson, Mikey Tarlton, Tony Arwood, Robert Reed, Michael Reed and Logan Tweed.
Honorary pallbearers will be her friends at Sunrise Community of Tennessee.