BELOIT, WI — Melba Carol Osmond Parma, 74, of South Beloit, Illinois, passed away on Thursday in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 30, 1946, in Beloit, Wisconsin, a daughter of Mark V. and Helen Ruth (Smith) Osmond. Melba married James Parma on July 11, 1964, in South Beloit, where they raised their two sons and still reside.
Melba was a personal banker in the South Beloit and Beloit area for more than 50 years.
She was a wife who loved spending time with her family, cooking, gardening and planting flowers around the house.
Survivors include her husband: James Parma; sons: Jim (fiancée, Karen Mikrot) Parma and Mark (Jeannieann) Parma; grandchildren: Alain Parma and Amanda (Ray) Kortte; a great-granddaughter: Audrey Kortte; a brother-in-law: Joe (Peggy) Parma; a sister-in-law: Judy (Jim) Balsley; nephews: Brian and Travis Parma, and Dan (Bridget) Balsley; a niece: Billie (Ryan) Dailing; aunts: Dorothy Smith, Wanda Weems and Joyce Gammon, all of Greenville, Tennessee; and cousins: Diane Vagle of Hallok, Minneapolis, Nancy Prince of Arlington, Texas, and many additional cousins in Tennessee and the Beloit area.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother: Roger Mark (Butch) Osmond; and several aunts and uncles in the Tennessee and Beloit area.
A Prayer service for Melba will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Pinnacle Hill Cemetery. Social distancing and face mask are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the Covid-19 response effort Beloit Health System Foundation.
Condolences and live stream of service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.