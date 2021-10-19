Melinda G. “Gidget” Stills, age 59, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She retired from Donaldson Corporation.
Survivors include one son: Fred Peters and Donita Manis; one daughter: Angela Riley; three grandchildren: Levi Treadway, Austin Peters, Caleb Payne; sister: Sandra Riley; and two nieces: Teresa and Stephanie.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Elster Wayne Brown and Ruth Burns.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
Doughty–Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.