Melinda G. “Gidget” Stills, age 59, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.

She retired from Donaldson Corporation.

Survivors include one son: Fred Peters and Donita Manis; one daughter: Angela Riley; three grandchildren: Levi Treadway, Austin Peters, Caleb Payne; sister: Sandra Riley; and two nieces: Teresa and Stephanie.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Elster Wayne Brown and Ruth Burns.

The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

Doughty–Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.

