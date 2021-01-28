Melody L. Murray, 42, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was the Assistant Director of Finance and Human Resources at Comcare Inc. Melody graduated from Greeneville High School, attended Walters State Community College and graduated from Tusculum University.
Melody was a loving mother, daughter and sister. She had a deep love for family and friends especially those with special needs. She also loved to plan parties, making crafts, camping and traveling.
She was very loving and caring person.
She was a member of Sinking Springs Lutheran Church and also attended Crossroads Church.
She is survived by her daughters: Jordan Elizabeth Murray and Mariah Leshae Murray; the father of her children: Robert Murray; her mother: Barbara Gail Stills; sisters: Pamela Hoke, Kimberly Feltham and Angela Smith; a brother: Christopher Stills; an honorary grandchild: Mason Caraway; her significant other: Robert Farley and his sons, Chris and Corey Farley; a lifelong best friend: Beth Casteel; and a host of extended family and friends.
Melody was preceded in death by her father: Linton Stills; and very special aunts: Loreise Miller and Irene Stills.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Michael Sauls officiating.
Interment will follow in River Hill Cemetery.
