Melton E. Loftis, 76, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday.
He was a graduate of Mississippi State University and retired after 29 years from Philips Consumer Electronics. He was also a retired TSSAA football official and an avid fisherman.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Greeneville. Melton was a Godly man and helped his community in many ways. He had taught Adult and Youth Sunday school classes and was an ordained Baptist Deacon.
Survivors include his wife: Betty Loftis; children: Melton, Jr. (Leslie), Mark (Stacy), Crystal Holt, and Eric Gene (Lisa); 15 grandchildren; three brothers: Randolph (the late Bonnie), Sam (Karen), and Robert (Rosemary); sisters: Martha Ann Hebert and Liz Sanders (Bud); and sisters-in-law: Sue and Becky.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James Kenneth Loftis Sr. and Eugenia Melton Loftis; and two brothers: Jim and Irby.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Greeneville. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the church with Dr. David Green and the Rev. Joey Tillery officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet Saturday at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the committal service.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Pridemore, Melvin Jones, Lawrence Patrick, Butch Teglas, Ron Zook, David Nanney, Rod Barnes, Gene Lawrence, Fred Sorrells, Phil Gentry, Dennis Cates, Hugh Bowman, Charlie Cobble, Bob Lilly, Jeff Idell, Russell Taylor, John Rader, W.C. Wilhoit, Bob Miller, Joe O’Dell and John Crum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ramp Ministry at First Baptist Church or the Greene County Food Bank.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.