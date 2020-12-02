Melton Loftis (Died: Dec. 1, 2020) Dec 2, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melton Loftis, 76, of Greeneville, died Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Melton Loftis Funeral Home Greeneville Community Hospital East Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Time Capsule Unearthing Doesn’t Go As Hoped, But Reunion A Treasure 3-Year-Old, Grandmother Found Unharmed After Night In Woods Grandmother Says She 'Didn't Remember' Night In Woods With 3-Year-Old Ronnie Wayne Jaynes (Died: Nov. 26, 2020) TBI: Girl, Grandmother Found In Woods Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.