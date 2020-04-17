Melvin “Bud” Bishop, 95, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a veteran of World War II and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 64 for 75 years. He served a number of years as the Post Adjutant. He was also a member of the VFW Post No. 1990.
Bud was a retired auto mechanic.
He was a member of Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church.
Bud was an avid camper and a member of NCHA (National Camping & Hiking Association).
Survivors include two stepsons and their wives: Rex and Leigh Ann Arrington, and Bobby and Frances Arrington; grandchildren and their spouses: Chad Arrington, Joshua and Amy Arrington, and Annie and B.J. Jarnagin; one great-granddaughter: Ansley Arrington; a niece and her husband: Ann and Terry Hinkle; a nephew and his wife: Wayne and Brenda Hensley; and special cousins: Phyllis Laws, Max Laws, Debbie Laws-Swatzell and Elizabeth Laws.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Betty Bishop; a son: Gary Bishop; his parents: Levi and Zetta Bishop; and a sister and brother-in-law: Louise and Hugh Jaynes.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. Saturday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Doyle Pruett will officiate. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Pallbearers will be Rex Arrington, Bobby Arrington, Joshua Arrington, BJ Jarnagin, Ralph Higgins, Ricky Shelton and Wayne Hensley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Hall and the neighbors of the Leming Addition.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.