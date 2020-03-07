Melvin Eugene “Ken” Porch, 68, passed away Thursday in Greeneville.
Ken leaves behind his mother: Phyllis Porch; his daughters: Jamie (Jim) Lowe and Jessica Porch(Eric Collier) of Peoria, Illinois; two grandchildren: Jimmy and Jenna Lowe; one sister: Christine (Mark Ormsbee); one brother: Klay Porch (Rebecca Roth); three nieces; two nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ken moved to Greenville in 2016 to be near family and friends. He had currently resided for more than 20 years in St. Croix, where he managed a small condominium.
He made many great friends and enjoyed scuba diving, riding his Harley and helping others. He was a huge basketball fan and loved playing the sport until his health failed and his knees gave out.
He was preceded in death by his father: Keith Porch; and one sister: Helena Porch-Nadler(Dan).
Since moving to Tennessee, Ken had made many friends as he enjoyed his church Family and was also a long-time friend of Bill W.
The family would like to acknowledge his good friend, Wane Jackson, and thank him for his kindness and support especially when Ken was ailing.
A small memorial service will be Saturday from 6-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor and Dear friend, Ralph Shipley, officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.