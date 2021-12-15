FALL BRANCH — Melvin Junior Collins, 82, Chuckey, passed away Tuesday with his family at his bedside, after a period of declining health.
He was born in Rogersville to the late Eula Justice and William Bill Collins.
He was a farmer and dairy farmer for 52 years.
He was a best friend, a dad, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to all that knew him.
He was a loving man and never met a stranger. He was a man of many stories. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He will be truly missed by all that knew him.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant son: David Collins; his stepfather: Eldridge Justice; a stepdaughter and son-in-law: Vicky and Larry Penley; and a stepson: Joseph Stewart.
Junior is survived by his companion of 32 years: Ruby Stewart; two daughters: Ann (Ruble) Hensley and Donna Collins; a son: Steve (Tina) Collins; stepchildren: Tammy (Jamie) Pendleton, Glenn (Candace) Stewart Sr., Julie Lawson and Jim Cantrell, Sheri Stewart and Kim Cox; the mother of his children: Marie Shaw; grandchildren: Tracy Harrison, Philip Hensley, Nikia Collins, Rusty (Brittany) Collins, Kayla Collins and Coty Milhorn, Cody (Taylor) Johnson, Glenn (Ashley) Stewart Jr, Stephanie (Jesse) Koch, Jr, Patrick Miller, Jeff Pendleton, Marizona (Stephen) Bentley, Kelsey Stewart, Mollie Penley and Zach Champion, and Cadijah Williams; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sisters: Mary Morelock, Betty (George) Lawson, Louise Harkleroad, Jean Kirkpatrick and Wanda (Tom) Garrison; a brother: Kenneth (Lyn) Collins; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; a host of friends; special friends: Bobby Dean and Steve Morris; and his special buddies: Landon and Rylee Bentley.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hamlett-Dobson, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Hamlett-Dobson Chapel with the Rev. Chad Byington officiating.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an condolences for the family.