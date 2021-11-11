Mermon Manuel Rogers, 68, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years: Anna “Annie” C Rogers; three children and their spouses: Brandon Roark, La’Star Rogers and Nashala Livingston; grandchildren: Sylvia Hunt, Amelia Hunt, Bentley Roark, Raniya Livingston and Ahv-Onna Livingston; one Sister: Anna Neil Maddox; a brother and sister-in-law: Richard and Thelma Ford; a sister-in-law: Phyllis Rogers; a very special brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Kenneth Dwayne Peters and April Tolley; his mother-in-law: Jean Peters and her companion, Hugh Hunt III; a brother-in-law: Gene Maddox; his fur baby: Bama; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Jeanielynn Roark Hunt; his parents: Hal Williams and Sylvia Manuel Rogers; a sister: Amelia Mechan; and a brother: Marcellous “Toe” Rogers.
He worked for Ball Zinc/Altrista and was in the Forestry Service for many years.
He attended Tabernacle Presbyterian Church.
He was loved by all and thoroughly enjoyed fishing, Alabama Crimson Tide football and video games.
The family expresses a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Dr. Brad Strange’s office, and Dr. Anil Tumkur.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Graveside services will follow in Zion Cemetery at Baileyton with the Rev. John Katts officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne Peters, Walter Maddox, Fred Peters, Ozell Stewart, James Mayes, and Brent Hall.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.