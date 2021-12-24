Michael Anthony Waddell, 62, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Jessie and Hazelene Waddell; one brother: Doyle Waddell; and one nephew: Brad Gilland.
He is survived by his son: Mark Waddell; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Donna and Speedy Gilland, and Carolyn Carter; one brother: Timothy Waddell; his second mom: Judy Waddell; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mike was of the Christian faith. He loved hunting and fishing.
The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Monday at Lord’s Tabernacle Church. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Buster Shelton and the Rev. Harley Greene officiating.