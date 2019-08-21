Michael Ernest Mileschkowsky, born Oct. 23, 1948 in Jackson, Michigan, gained his heavenly wings Sunday after a short stay at Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Hospital of Johnson City.
Mike was a dedicated husband to his wife of 34 years, Rebecca.
Always with a smile, Mike never met a stranger and was quick with a joke.
He loved to play guitar, mow his yard and build things.
He was a master machinist and took pride in everything he did.
Mike was proceeded in death by his mother: Agnes Concross Mileschkowsky; his father: Ernest Mileschkowsky; and his sisters: Kim and Debbie.
He is survived by his loving wife: Rebecca Mileschkowsky, of Elizabethton; his daughters: Debi Weldon, of Albion, Michigan, Jennifer Weldon, of Wise, Virginia, and Cassandra Johnson, of Tampa, Florida; a sister: Johanna Mileschkowsky, of West Palm Beach, Florida; a brother: Henry Mileschkowsky, of Jackson, Michigan.
He is also survived by a son-in-law: Lee Johnson; his granddaughters: Abbey Lent and Christian Johnson; and a grandson: Cody Lent.
Mike had several brothers and sisters-in-law that he loved dearly. He is also survived by a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Mike will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service to honor his life will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City. Family and friends will officiate.
Military honors will be given Thursday at 1:45 p.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mountain Home Veterans Administration, in loving memory of Mike, by visiting www.pay.gov/public/form/start/48003968/ and following the prompts.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.